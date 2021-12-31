4 Edmonton Oilers games postponed by NHL
Four Edmonton Oilers games scheduled for January have been postponed, the National Hockey League announced on Friday.
The league cited “current attendance restrictions in certain Canadian cities” for the postponements.
The games will be rescheduled for later in the season and were part of eight games to be postponed, all of them scheduled to be played in Canada.
Three of the four postponed Oilers games were to be played at Rogers Place:
- Saturday, Jan. 8 - vs New York Islanders (home)
- Wednesday, Jan. 12 - vs Minnesota Wild (home)
- Friday, Jan. 14 - vs Vegas Golden Knights (home)
- Sunday, Jan. 16 at Winnipeg Jets (away)
Four other Canadian teams also had games postponed. Two Calgary Flames games will be rescheduled while the Ottawa Senators, Vancouver Canucks, and Winnipeg Jets will have one game rescheduled.
The Oilers lost 6-5 in overtime to the New Jersey Devils earlier Friday.
They’re scheduled to visit the New York Islanders on New Year’s Day followed by a Jan. 3 game at the New York Rangers.
