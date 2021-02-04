Four men have been charged for holding a gathering with more than 10 people in attendance in Guelph.

City officials say bylaw officers went to a home shortly after midnight on Thursday for a noise complaint. They say there were at least 10 people in the home for a party. Indoor gatherings aren't allowed with anyone outside of your household under the province’s current stay-at-home order.

Four men lived at the home and have each been charged with nuisance, failing to comply with the Reopening Ontario Act and obstructing an officer. They each received fines totalling $2,625.

Ontario's current public health restrictions remain in place until at least Feb. 11.