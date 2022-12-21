4 firefighters injured in Moose Jaw apartment fire

Four firefighters were injured while battling an early morning apartment fire in Moose Jaw on Wednesday.

Emergency crews were first called to the scene on 4th Avenue Northwest and Caribou Street around 3:15 a.m., according to the Moose Jaw Fire Deputy Chief Mike Russell.

“We had five five apparatus, we had our aerial tower truck, we did go offensive to start when we entered the structure looking for any any occupants that may have been in the facility or the building,” Russell said. “Then we ended up having to go to defensive mode, which means we pull everybody out.”

Three firefighters were treated on the scene for injuries and one was taken to hospital and released about four hours later, the fire department said.

“We have to take really big precautions with our firefighters with the extreme weather so we have to move in and out, move in and out make sure they're safe that way as well,” Russell said.

When crews arrived, smoke and flames were visible from outside the building.

All residents of the building were accounted for and relocated to a place of comfort by the Red Cross.

Moose Jaw fire said it remained on the scene for nearly 12 hours.

According to Russell, the fire could have been a lot worse.

“I think it could have been a lot worse than what it was and I'm proud of the job our crews did and my hat's off to all of them,” Russell said. “They work diligently through these these elements that we're having, as you can see, and the situation that transpired so my hat's off to our crew.”