4 great places to check out fall colours in Sask.

Thanks to mild autumn in Saskatchewan, we've been able to enjoy the glorious colours of fall a bit longer than usual.

Here are four great spots that are perfect to appreciate the beauty of fall and maybe pose for some memorable photos.

MEEWASIN VALLEY TRAILS

Most trails have an abundance of trees and plants which have beautiful fall colours from burgundy to gold and yellow. The lower dirt footpath on the east side of the river bordering the University of Saskatchewan has some areas with a canopy of trees to meander through.

CRANBERRY FLATS AND BEAVER CREEK

Walking trails and areas provide vistas to see fall’s bursting colours. Open areas may not have as many leaves now due to wind.

BOFFINS GARDEN PARK

This area is a favourite for photographers for good reason. It’s a secluded sanctuary with many different types of trees, shrubs, and flowers. There’s a burning bush shrub touted as the best fall colour with its stunning red leaves. The vines adorning the arched pathway on the north side of the gardens are a picture-perfect location in the summer and especially in the fall.

PRINCE ALBERT NATIONAL PARK

The scenic route features a narrow highway bordered by endless trees. The chance of witnessing a larch or tamarack coniferous tree with its fluorescent yellow needles is high. Those trees tend to drop their needles later too, so it helps extend the viewing season.

For more suggestions on where to head to catch the last glimpse of fall splendor, check out the blog by Ashlyn George, The Lost Girl’s Guide to Finding the World on social media.