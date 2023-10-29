4 haunted places in B.C. to visit before Halloween

If you’re hoping to get some scares in before Halloween, look no further.

A trio of paranormal investigators sat down with CTV Morning Live to share some local destinations where a ghost encounter is almost guaranteed.

British Columbian stars of the show “History’s Most Haunted” Leanne Sallenback, Kelly Ireland and Corine Carey have had their fair share of spine-tingling experiences in the province.

Here is their list of haunted places in B.C. to visit before spooky season draws to a close—if you dare.

Barkerville, Cariboo region

The historic town of Barkerville was the epicentre of the Cariboo gold rush.

The ghosts of former residents are said to wander the more than 125 heritage buildings that still stand in their original locations.

“Barkerville is so special because every part of it is haunted,” Ireland told CTV News.

“It doesn’t matter which building you go in to, there’s something there.”

Fort Langley Historic Site, Metro Vancouver

The three paranormal investigators spent the night at this former fur-trading post dating back to 1839.

Sallenback said the group picked up voices on their ghost-hunting gear and saw lights and figures.

She said the site has “a lot of activity,” and those with the right intention might receive a message from a spirit.

“If you can get to it, it’s worth experiencing,” Sallenback said.

Craigdarroch Castle, Victoria

This impressive Victorian-era landmark built for the coal baron Robert Dunsmuir is steeped in history. After being occupied by the wealthy family, the castle was also home to a military hospital and the former Victoria College.

Carey said staff and visitors have reported seeing apparitions of the Dunsmuir family who are said to haunt the castle to this day.

“Every room you walk into you just feel something,” she said. “You’ve got to experience it.”

The Old Spaghetti Factory, Gastown

The ghost-hunters said this downtown Vancouver restaurant has quite the reputation for paranormal activity.

The Old Spaghetti Factory is supposedly haunted by several ghosts, including a train conductor, a red-haired man, a young boy who’s known for moving cutlery and a girl holding a balloon.

Brave Vancouverites may encounter a spirit or two while dining on pasta.