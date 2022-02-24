4 homes damaged in southeast Calgary fire

A fire in southeast Calgary damaged four homes Thursday, including two that were nearly destroyed.

Calgary Fire Department received the first call about the fire on Cranfield Crescent S.E. at 6:45 p.m.

Arriving crews observed a significant amount of smoke and flames and called a second alarm blaze.

Firefighters say the home where the fire was believed to have begun as well as a neighbouring home received extensive damage. Two other homes had exterior damage.

Neighbours and Calgary firefighters went door-to-door in the area to evacuate 10 homes, said a Calgary Fire Department battalion chief who was on scene.

Three people were transported to South Health Campus for smoke inhalation. A fourth person was checked on scene for injuries.

There's no word yet on what caused the fire.

Nearby residents say the blaze drew a significant crowd.

"There were lots of people coming into the cul-de-sac, lots of people. My daughter was out at the time and she couldn’t get back in. She had to park blocks and blocks away," said Erin Thorp who lives nearby.

For Thorp, the fire serves as a reminder to appreciate the small things and stay on top of safety precautions.

"I’m very grateful for everything we have. Also, last night, I went through and checked all of my smoke detectors and carbon monoxide alarms, just to make sure all of those things we tend to put off get done."

Police were on scene directing traffic. Roads were closed in the area.

Here is some video I just received from a neighbour showing the extent of the blaze: pic.twitter.com/3EpcdMPMWf