4 homes destroyed as wildfire causes severe damage near southern Alberta town

A grass fire that ignited south of Claresholm, Alta. Sunday has torched 6,500 hectares (15,000 acres) of land and levelled four homes.

Investigators with the emergency response centre in the Municipal District of Willow Creek #26 are still trying to determine what led to the massive blaze.

M.D staff say three of the homes were occupied as the fire approached and eight people were treated for smoke inhalation. One person suffered serious burns and was taken to a Calgary hospital

Two patients were transported to local hospital and later released.

As of Monday morning, officials say fire crews from several regions are still out dampening hot spots. It's expected to take some time before the full extent of the damage is known.

The M.D did confirm several farm structures were lost in the blaze but, at this point, can't say exactly how many.

Livestock was taken to the Claresholm Agriplex. The town's veterinary clinic is on standby to treat any animals in need of medical assistance.

Livingstone-Macleod MLA Roger Reid says emergency management crews from several M.D’s and counties were on the front lines fighting the blaze.

"It’s always an intense day when we’ve got a fire down here with the winds that we have," said Reid. "We went down south of town, and saw where it started and it was burning through the grass a lot."

Fire assessments are underway and all downed utilities have since been restored.

The village of Carmangay was put under an evacuation alert Sunday afternoon as wildfire spread in the area.

An Alberta Emergency Alert at 3:15 p.m for residents in the M.D. of Willow Creek ended Sunday evening, with residents being allowed to return to their homes.