4 hospitalized in crash between semi, transit bus east of Edmonton


A truck was involved in a crash with a Strathcona County Transit bus on Nov. 21, 2023. (Matt Marshall/CTV News Edmonton)

Four people were taken to hospital after a crash in Strathcona County Tuesday morning.

The collision happened in the westbound lanes of Baseline Road on the overpass over Anthony Henday Drive around 11 a.m.

RCMP believe the semi rear ended the bus.

Four adults — three in serious but non-life threatening condition — were hospitalized, EMS told CTV News Edmonton.

The crash is under investigation. 

