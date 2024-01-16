4 hospitalized in north Edmonton fire

Four people were taken to hospital with smoke inhalation from a fire in north Edmonton Tuesday morning.

Firefighters were called to 17812 94 St. NW, a single-storey home in the Lago Lindo neighbourhood, at 1:15 a.m.

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services did not say what the ages of the patients were.

Crews had the fire under control at 5 a.m. and out at 8:37 a.m.