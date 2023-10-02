4 injured after crash involving Chrysler, Audi in Langley overnight

Emergency crews transported several people to hospital overnight following a crash in Langley, B.C., involving a Chrysler and an Audi.

Authorities said the vehicles were both heading southbound on 200th Street and 69th Avenue around midnight when the Chrysler rear-ended the Audi, lost control and slammed into a tree.

All four people in the Chrysler were injured.

B.C. Emergency Health Services told CTV News three of the occupants were hospitalized Monday – two in stable condition and one in serious condition – while the fourth was treated at the scene.

None of the three occupants of the Audi were hurt.

The RCMP said investigators are still working to determine the cause of the collision, but that speed appears to be a factor.

Authorities asked anyone who witnessed the incident, or has dash cam video taken in the area around the time of the crash, to contact the Langley RCMP detachment.