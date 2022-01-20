4 injured in string of stabbings in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside

Police are investigating a string of stabbings that left four people injured in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside on Wednesday, and trying to determine whether the attacks are connected.

Authorities said there were three separate stabbing incidents in the neighbourhood, beginning shortly after 4:30 a.m. and ending more than 13 hours later. Three of the victims were stabbed in the face or head.

Police have yet to arrest anyone in connection with any of the attacks, and Const. Tania Visintin said investigators are still reviewing evidence to determine if any of the stabbings are related.

“The motives for these violent attacks are unknown at this time,” Visintin said in a news release. "We’re asking anyone with information to contact us.”

The first victim "stumbled into a convenience store" near Main and Hastings streets with a large cut on his face, authorities said. Police found the second and third victims after responding to a fight near the same intersection at around 1:30 p.m. One was wounded on the face, and the other was wounded on the head and torso.

Authorities said a 5'8" tall Indigenous man was seen running north on Columbia Street, and that investigators are working to identify him. He was wearing a grey and white hooded sweater, dark-coloured sweatpants and a black baseball cap.

The final victim was found at around 6 p.m. after posting on social media that he was bleeding to death from a stab wound. Police located the man at an apartment near Cordova and Columbia streets and he was taken to hospital, where he is expected to survive.

Authorities asked anyone with information on any of the stabbings to contact the Vancouver Police Department.

"We're troubled by this level of violence, and we're concerned it could escalate," Visintin said.