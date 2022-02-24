4 inmates charged with murder at Drumheller Institution

As a result of an RCMP investigation into a suspicious death at the Drumheller Institution, murder charges have been laid against a group of prison inmates.

Drumheller RCMP say four inmates have now been charged in connection with the death of David James Klassen, 33.

Klassen was found dead at the prison, located just outside the town of Drumheller, at approximately 1:08 p.m. on Feb. 21.

Following an investigation by the RCMP Major Crimes Unit, the following have been charged with first-degree murder:

Tyrel Brandon Lance Runningrabbit, 19;

Trent Fox, 21;

Vincent Robert Pierre Cardinal, 26; and

Thomas Joseph Alfred Abraham, 22.

All of the accused were serving sentences at the prison at the time the incident took place. They will continue to remain in custody and court appearances have been set for Feb. 25.

A cause of death has not been released.