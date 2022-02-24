4 inmates charged with murder at Drumheller Institution
CTVNewsCalgary.ca Senior Digital Producer
Michael Franklin
As a result of an RCMP investigation into a suspicious death at the Drumheller Institution, murder charges have been laid against a group of prison inmates.
Drumheller RCMP say four inmates have now been charged in connection with the death of David James Klassen, 33.
Klassen was found dead at the prison, located just outside the town of Drumheller, at approximately 1:08 p.m. on Feb. 21.
Following an investigation by the RCMP Major Crimes Unit, the following have been charged with first-degree murder:
- Tyrel Brandon Lance Runningrabbit, 19;
- Trent Fox, 21;
- Vincent Robert Pierre Cardinal, 26; and
- Thomas Joseph Alfred Abraham, 22.
All of the accused were serving sentences at the prison at the time the incident took place. They will continue to remain in custody and court appearances have been set for Feb. 25.
A cause of death has not been released.
-
-
Three homes damaged in southeast Calgary fireA fire in southeast Calgary damaged three homes Thursday, including one that was essentially destroyed.
-
Algoma Public Health selects public health championsAlgoma Public Health has released its list of public health champions for 2021.
-
Carbon monoxide scare brings emergency crews to Stanley Park MallTwo fire trucks and three ambulances responded to an LCBO at Kitchener’s Stanley Park Mall on Thursday night after multiple people reported carbon monoxide (CO) poisoning symptoms.
-
Hike for Hospice set to return after 2 years of pandemic-induced changesHospice Victoria is ready to resume its full-scale annual fundraising walk after two years of offering self-guided walks due to pandemic restrictions.
-
Suspects break into two Uptown Waterloo businesses 30 minutes apartWaterloo regional police are investigating two break and enters that occurred in the early hours of Tuesday morning in the area of King Street and Erb Street in Uptown Waterloo.
-
Sudbury seniors knitting to help keep people warmA tight-knit group at the Red Oak Villa in Sudbury recently made a significant donation to the Samaritan Centre.
-
UBC introduces first-ever Indigenous nursing leadThe University of British Columbia has recruited Tania Dick as its first-ever Indigenous nursing lead.
-
CMHA Waterloo Wellington calls for more education on dangers of THCThe Waterloo Wellington branch of the Canadian Mental Health Association is reporting the number of people seeking help for psychosis is surging following the legalization of marijuana.