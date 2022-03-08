4 kg of Oxycodone, $1,800 in cash seized after impaired driving investigation: Kamloops RCMP

Mounties in Kamloops say a significant amount of drugs, cash and a stolen trailer were all seized as part of an investigation that began because of a driver that was believed to be impaired.

Police said the incident unfolded in the afternoon of Feb. 27, when the RCMP was called about "an erratic and possibly impaired driver" on the Trans Canada Highway between Chase and Kamloops.

Mounties spotted the driver on Highway 1 near Vicars Road and had them pull over.

"During the officer’s investigation, he discovered the truck’s trailer had been reported stolen out of Alberta," said Const. Crystal Evelyn in a news release Monday.

"The driver was arrested and a search that followed revealed two large Ziploc bags containing suspected Oxycodone and a substantial amount of cash."

Mounties said there were about four kilograms of suspected Oxycodone and $1,800 in cash.

The driver didn't have a licence, according to police, and was released with Motor Vehicle Act violation tickets. Their truck was impounded for seven days and the stolen trailer, cash and drugs were all seized as part of the investigation.

Last year was the deadliest year on record in B.C.'s overdose crisis. When B.C.'s chief coroner gave an update on the crisis last month, she recalled when she was advised in 2012 of unusual findings in an investigation into deaths of three Lower Mainland men.

All three were known to use Oxycodone, and that's what it seemed they thought they'd taken. Instead, what they'd ingested was fentanyl.

"This was the introduction of illicit fentanyl to B.C.," Lisa Lapointe said last month.

In recent weeks, several notices have been issued warning drug users about tainted supplies. In mid-February, for example, Interior Health issued a notice warning of alarmingly high levels of fentanyl and benzodiazepine being detected in street drugs across the region.

The health authority said multiple drug samples taken from different communities were found to contain up to 55 per cent fentanyl, and up to 25 per cent benzodiazepine.

Officials described those concentrations as "extreme," and said the drugs pose a high risk of severe complications and death.

That warning came less than a week after Interior Health sounded the alarm about a "pink substance" linked to an uptick in drug deaths in the Kamloops area.

Anyone with information about the recent drug seizure and investigation in Kamloops is asked to call RCMP at 250-828-3000.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Kendra Mangione and Andrew Weichel