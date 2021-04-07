4 Medicine Hat men charged with luring, sexually assaulting minors

The Medicine Hat Police Service confirms four Medicine Hat residents have been charged following an investigation into sexual assaults on youths.

According to police, the investigation was spurred by a tip from the public received in late February.

Investigators determined that adult men had been in communication with three youth, ranging in age from 12 to 15, where money, drugs, alcohol or tobacco were offered in exchange for sex.

All of the victims are under 16, the legal age of consent in Canada.

As a result of the investigation, the following four men face charges:

Cory James Dominaux, 36, of Medicine Hat;

Simarjeet Singh Bhathal, 25, of Medicine Hat;

Cory Spencer Riddell, 21, of Medicine Hat; and

Michael Beauchesne, 19, of Medicine Hat.

Their charges include:

Sexual assault on person under 16 years;

Obtaining sexual services from a person under 18 years;

Luring a child under 16 years; and

Sexual contact with a child under 16 years.

All four of the accused are scheduled to appear in court later this month.

Police confirm the victims are being offered supports and counselling.

The investigation into the assaults continues. Anyone with information related to the crimes is encouraged to contact the Medicine Hat Police Service at 403-502-8914 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.