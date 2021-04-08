$4M donated for public art at new St. Paul's Hospital

The Audain Foundation has donated $4 million to the new St. Paul’s Hospital to be used for the largest public art project in a health-care site in Canada.

The donor hopes the gift will play a role in improving the psychological, social and spiritual well being of patients.

“I view this as a unique opportunity to combine my interest in visual art with my respect for one of Canada’s leading medical centres,” said Michael Audain, chair of the foundation’s board, in a news release.

Some of the options being considered for the artwork are pieces that reflect the natural environment or reflect the use of Indigenous interior and exterior design.

The Audain Foundation was established in 1997 to support visual arts in B.C and has made over $133 million in grants to registered charities since its inception.

The new St. Paul’s Hospital will be built in Vancouver’s False Creek Flats and is expected to be completed by 2027.