4 Montreal men facing 105 charges in Mississauga car theft investigation

Four Montreal men are facing more than 100 charges in connection with a car theft investigation in Mississauga.

Peel police said they were called to a parking lot in the Dixie Road and Matheson Boulevard area just before 3:30 a.m. on Thursday for a theft in progress.

When officers arrived, they subsequently took four men into custody and seized automobile master keys, a key re-programmer and break-in instruments.

The suspects have been identified as 23-year-old Anas Khabbaz, 23-year-old Amine Iftene, 23-year-old Jad El-Ouafi and 18-year-old Darrel Julien.

Ouafi has been charged with 27 offences, including 23 counts of possession of an automobile master key and theft of a motor vehicle.

The other three suspects are each facing 26 charges.

Police continue to ask anyone with information to contact investigators at 905-453-2121 ext. 1233 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.peelcrimestoppers.ca.