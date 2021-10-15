4 more COVID-19 deaths, 312 new cases reported in Sask.
The Government of Saskatchewan reported 312 new COVID-19 cases on Friday and four more deaths.
Three of the deaths were in the Far North West zone, while one other was in the Central East zone. A total of 773 people have died after testing positive for COVID-19 in Saskatchewan.
Of the new cases, 243, or 78 per cent, are unvaccinated, 12 are partially vaccinated and 57 are fully vaccinated.
There are 339 people in hospital related to COVID-19, including 78 in intensive care.
As of Friday, 4,364 cases are considered active.
The new cases are located in the Far North West (10), Far North East (19), North West (39), North Central (20), North East (eight), Saskatoon (33), Central West (two), Central East (34), Regina (59), South West (five), South Central (eight) and South East (32) zones. Another 43 cases are pending location information.
Saskatchewan’s seven-day average of daily new cases is 380, or 31.5 new cases per 100,000 population.
Health care workers have administered 1,616,006 doses of COVID-19 vaccines. There are 761,888 residents fully vaccinated.
-
Hercules aircraft set to fly over TD Place and the Glebe this afternoonAs part of Canadian Armed Forces and Family Appreciation Day at the Redblacks, the CC-130H Hercules will conduct a flyby over Ottawa at approximately 4 p.m.
-
Here's your first look inside the 2021 CHEO Dream Home in ManotickSupply chain issues have slowed down the construction progress on the CHEO Dream Home located in the Mahogany development in Manotick, Ont.
-
COVID-19 in Ottawa: Fast Facts for Oct. 16, 2021The latest for COVID-19 in Ottawa for Saturday, Oct. 16.
-
Man rushed to hospital after shooting in EtobicokeA shooting in Etobicoke Friday evening left one man seriously injured, Toronto police say.
-
Metro Vancouver cancels wastewater treatment plant deal after delaysThe head of the Metro Vancouver Regional District says it has lost confidence in the contractor hired to build a wastewater treatment plant in North Vancouver, B.C., and has terminated its contract with the company.
-
Saanichton mother waited an hour and 40 minutes to hear back from ambulance dispatchWhen she called 911 and requested an ambulance, she was told it would be a long wait. After half an hour waiting for an ambulance dispatcher to take her call, she hung up — because by the she’d already arrived at Saanich Peninsula Hospital by taxi.
-
Mount Washington holding job fair ahead of winter seasonOne of Vancouver Island’s largest private employers is on the hunt for new talent and is looking to hire a significant number of new workers this weekend.
-
2 men charged after firearms, drugs, and cash found in Leduc, Alta.Police seized firearms, cocaine, Canadian cash, drug packaging, and digital scales from a home in Leduc on Thursday.
-
Rapid-test kits available in 'circuit-breaker' zones this weekend, rest of N.B. will get them MondayAs COVID-19 cases continue to soar across the province, some New Brunswickers will be able to take advantage of a new approach to testing.