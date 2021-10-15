4 more COVID-19 deaths, 312 new cases reported in Sask.

The Government of Saskatchewan reported 312 new COVID-19 cases on Friday and four more deaths.

Three of the deaths were in the Far North West zone, while one other was in the Central East zone. A total of 773 people have died after testing positive for COVID-19 in Saskatchewan.

Of the new cases, 243, or 78 per cent, are unvaccinated, 12 are partially vaccinated and 57 are fully vaccinated.

There are 339 people in hospital related to COVID-19, including 78 in intensive care.

As of Friday, 4,364 cases are considered active.

The new cases are located in the Far North West (10), Far North East (19), North West (39), North Central (20), North East (eight), Saskatoon (33), Central West (two), Central East (34), Regina (59), South West (five), South Central (eight) and South East (32) zones. Another 43 cases are pending location information.

Saskatchewan’s seven-day average of daily new cases is 380, or 31.5 new cases per 100,000 population.

Health care workers have administered 1,616,006 doses of COVID-19 vaccines. There are 761,888 residents fully vaccinated.