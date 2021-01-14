The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting four more deaths and 216 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday.

WECHU says a man in his 70s, a man and woman in their 80s and a woman in her 90s were the latest deaths.

The local death toll related to COVID-19 has reached 241 people.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 10,494 confirmed cases, including 7,451 people who have recovered.

WECHU says 2,802 cases are considered active. There are 111 people with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the hospital and 18 people are in the ICU. There are 196 suspected cases in the hospital.

There are 47 outbreaks in the region, including 20 at LTC and retirement homes, 21 at workplaces, three at Windsor Regional Hospital, two school outbreaks and one community outbreak.