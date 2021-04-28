4 more Victoria-area schools report COVID-19 exposures

Four more schools in the Victoria area are reporting COVID-19 exposures.

The Greater Victoria School District says new exposures have been reported at Central Middle, Strawberry Vale Elementary and Margaret Jenkins Elementary schools in Victoria, as well as at Northridge Elementary school in Saanich.

All of the exposures occurred between April 19 and 26, according to the school district.

View Royal Elementary is also reporting a COVID-19 exposure on April 23.

Anyone who has been exposed to COVID-19 in a Vancouver Island school will be contacted by public health officials directly.

The new school exposures have not been added to Island Health’s list of known school exposures as of Wednesday morning. There are currently 16 island schools on the list with confirmed coronavirus exposures in the last 14 days.