4 most popular brunch spots in Calgary, according to OpenTable

Four Calgary restaurants are among those featured on a new list of the 100 Most Popular Brunch Restaurants in Canada for 2023.

The list, compiled by online restaurant reservation site OpenTable, was released on Monday and draws upon the data from more than a million reviews submitted by verified OpenTable diners across Canada between March 1, 2022 – Feb. 28, 2023.

The release of the list also comes just two weeks before Mother's Day, a day when many treat their matriarch to a meal.

"Our data indicates that Canadians’ appetite for eating out remains strong, with restaurant dining up four per cent year-over-year this April," said OpenTable Canada spokesperson Matt Davis in a news release.

"We expect that enthusiasm will continue for Mother’s Day dining."

The four Calgary eateries named on the list include:

Deane House - Which is open at 11:30 a.m. on weekdays and 10 a.m. on weekends;

River Café - Which is open at 11 a.m. on weekdays and 10 a.m. on weekends;

Ten Foot Henry - Which is open starting at 11 a.m. every day; and

The Lake House - Which is open at 11:30 a.m from Tuesday to Friday.

The list also features Italian Farmhouse Restaurant & Bar in nearby Bragg Creek, and Banff's The Vermillion Room as well as Farm & Fire.

The list from Open Table features 49 restaurants in Ontario, 29 in British Columbia, nine in Alberta, eight in Quebec and five in Atlantic Canada.