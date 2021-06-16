4 new COVID-19 cases found on Vancouver Island

Health officials have confirmed four new cases of COVID-19 in the Vancouver Island region Wednesday.

The new cases were among 113 cases found across the province over the past 24 hours, though health officials say Wednesday afternoon's case count is provisional and may be amended in the future.

B.C. has now reported 146,674 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic, including 5,140 cases found in the Vancouver Island region.

Health officials say four more people have died of COVID-19 in B.C., bringing the province's death toll to 1,738.

"Our condolences are with the family, friends and caregivers of the people who have died as a result of COVID-19," said provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix in a joint statement.

Approximately 76.3 per cent of adults in B.C. have now received their first COVID-19 vaccine dose, and 74.6 per cent of people aged 12 and older have received their first shot.

In total, B.C. has administered 4,165,142 doses of COVID-19 vaccine, including 710,847 second doses.

"British Columbia has some of the highest levels of immunization for Dose 1 in the world – something we can be incredibly proud of – and we have the ability to push that even higher," said Henry and Dix.

"Getting fully immunized is the best way for us to put the COVID-19 pandemic behind us," added the pair. "It is how we protect our family and friends, the people at our favourite store or local theatre, as well as the communities we want to visit this summer."

