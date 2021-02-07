Another four Manitobans have died of COVID-19 as Manitoba health officials continue to report double-digit case numbers.

Announced in the province's daily COVID-19 bulletin on Sunday, all of the deaths are from the Winnipeg region.

Three men, one in his 70s, one in his 90s and one in his 100s, died from the virus.

A woman in her 80s linked to the outbreak at the Poseidon Care Centre also died.

The COVID-19 death toll in Manitoba now sits at 846.

Along with the four deaths, health officials announced 80 new COVID-19 cases, the smallest single day number since October 19.

Of the new cases, 31 are in Winnipeg, which has a five-day test positivity rate of 3.8 per cent.

Out of the remaining cases, four are in the Interlake-Eastern health region, 28 are in the Northern health region, nine are in the Prairie Mountain health region and eight are in the Southern Health–Santé Sud health region.

The total number of cases in Manitoba since early March is 30,237.

The province currently has 3,256 active cases, and 26,135 people have recovered from the virus.

The current provincial five-day test positivity rate now sits at 6.1 per cent.

There are 105 contagious people in hospital with COVID-19, as well as 158 people in hospital with the virus who are no longer infectious. Twenty-one active COVID-19 patients and 17 non-infectious patients are in the ICU.

On Saturday, 1,434 tests were performed, bringing the total to 489,506 since early February.