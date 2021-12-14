4 new COVID-19 deaths reported as Sask. repatriates remaining patients from Ontario
The last COVID-19 patient who was transferred to Ontario for treatment has returned to Saskatchewan.
Since October, 27 patients were transferred to Ontario to be treated for COVID-19, as Saskatchewan’s ICU capacity failed to keep up with demand. The Government of Saskatchewan said in a news release no additional transfers are anticipated.
COVID-19 IN SASK.
Four more people have died of COVID-19, the province reported Tuesday. There are 545 active cases, following the report of 47 new cases and 66 recoveries.
Of the new cases, 28 were not vaccinated and 19 were fully vaccinated.
There are 110 Saskatchewan residents being treated in hospital for COVID-19, with 34 in intensive care.
The new cases are located in the Far North West (one), North West (four), North Central (five), Saskatoon (13), Central East (five), Regina (13), South Central (one), South East (four), and one new case has pending residence details.
The seven-day average of daily new COVID-19 cases is 54, or 4.5 per 100,000 population.
Health care workers have administered 1,777,193 doses of COVID-19 vaccines – up 820 from Monday. There are 845,205 residents who are fully vaccinated.
