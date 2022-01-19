4 new COVID-19 outbreaks announced on Vancouver Island; 1 ended

Health officials have declared COVID-19 outbreaks at four more long-term care homes on Vancouver Island, while one previously declared outbreak has now ended.

The latest updates leave the Island Health region with 19 ongoing outbreaks, 18 of them in long-term care homes.

The four new outbreaks are at Eagle Ridge Manor in Port Hardy, Sidney All Care in Sidney, Sunrise of Victoria in Victoria and Comox Valley Seniors Village in Courtenay.

Seven residents and three staff members at Eagle Ridge Manor have contracted the coronavirus, as has one resident each at Sidney All Care and Sunrise of Victoria, according to Island Health. Three residents at Comox Valley Seniors Village have tested positive.

Each facility is now under outbreak response protocols, including:

No admissions or transfers to affected units;

Essential visits can continue in outbreak units and sites;

Staff movement will be limited wherever possible;

No congregate dining or group activities for residents of affected units;

Enhanced cleaning and infection control measures will continue;

Residents, families and staff are being notified;

Enhanced screening of all staff and residents for symptoms;

COVID-19 testing as determined by the medical health officer and infection prevention and control

The outbreak declared over was at Clover Point Care in Victoria. A total of nine residents and five staff members tested positive during the outbreak.

"Outbreak protocols will now be ended at the site," Island Health said in a news release.

"Enhanced infection prevention and control measures and monitoring of staff and residents for symptoms will continue."