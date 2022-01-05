4 new COVID-19 outbreaks declared in Fraser Health

The dramatic rise in the number of COVID-19 outbreaks in B.C. health-care facilities continued Wednesday, with Fraser Health announcing four new ones, including two in hospitals and two in long-term care homes.

None of the latest outbreaks were included in the provincial Ministry of Health's tally in its update on the pandemic Wednesday. The ministry said there were 21 active outbreaks in B.C. health-care facilities. The four new ones in Fraser Health bring the total to at least 25.

As recently as three weeks ago, there were no active coronavirus outbreaks in the province's care homes and hospitals.

The latest outbreaks in Fraser Health have been declared at Eagle Ridge Hospital in Port Moody, Royal Columbian Hospital in New Westminster, George Derby Centre in Burnaby and White Rock Seniors Village in White Rock.

The Eagle Ridge outbreak is in an "acute care for elders unit," and four patients have tested positive so far, according to the health authority.

The Royal Columbian outbreak is in a medicine unit, and has seen a total of 12 people - eight patients and four staff members - test positive, Fraser Health said.

Both hospital outbreaks are limited to their respective units, which have been closed to admissions, the health authority said.

The George Derby outbreak has infected four residents and two staff members, while a total of 20 people - 10 residents and 10 staff - have tested positive at White Rock Seniors Village.

Fraser Health said all residents and staff members who have tested positive are now self-isolating, and added that it is working with the facilities to ensure adequate staffing is maintained as they deal with the outbreak.

The rapid rise in health-care outbreaks in B.C. has come alongside record-breaking case counts as the Omicron variant sweeps through the province

Last week, in response to the growing number of outbreaks, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry reintroduced restrictions on visitors in long-term care facilities, limiting them to essential visits only.

Unlike previous visitation rules, the latest restrictions apply only to long-term care homes, not assisted-living facilities.

Asked for the rationale behind separating the two categories that have often been lumped together over the course of the pandemic, the ministry cited the different needs of residents in each setting.

"This order is based on evidence that indicates people living in long-term care typically have more complex health care needs, which typically makes them more vulnerable and (means they) may require more assistance on a daily basis," the ministry said in an emailed statement.