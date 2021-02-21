Saskatchewan reported four more residents have died after testing positive for COVID-19. There are 182 new cases to report on Sunday.

There are 1,670 active cases in the province. The seven-day average of daily new cases is 153 or 12.5 new cases per 100,000 people.

Two deaths were reported to be residents in their 60s from the Northwest zone. Two more were individuals in their 70s; one in Regina and one in the South Central zone.

Sunday’s new cases are located in the Far Northwest (11), Far North Central (two), Far Northeast (22), Northwest (10), North Central (five), Northeast (four), Saskatoon (48), Central West (two), Central East (seven), Regina (56), Southwest (one), South Central (five) and Southeast (one) zones. Eight cases are pending location details.

Four previously reported cases have been assigned locations.

There were 110 new recoveries reported on Sunday.

There are 176 people in hospital, including 13 in ICU.

The SHA processed 2,186 tests on Saturday.

VACCINES

There are 2,428 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine delivered in Saskatchewan on Saturday.

An additional 493 doses were administered in the South Central zone on Feb. 18.