4 of 7 stolen Land Rovers found by Edmonton police; 2 charged

Men from Calgary and the Greater Toronto Area have been charged in a rash of thefts of newer Land Rovers in Edmonton and police are looking for a third person.

The pair of 20-year-olds each face six counts of theft of a motor vehicle.

They were arrested in Edmonton's southeast Wild Rose neighbourhood, Edmonton Police Service announced on Tuesday.

After two stolen Land Rovers were spotted early in the morning of Jan. 26, investigators followed them to a Wild Rose home.

With a search warrant, police were able to find a third stolen vehicle and information that led them to a fourth.

However, as of Tuesday morning, three stolen Land Rovers were still missing.

And, police were looking for a third suspect who they did not name.

The Calgary and Toronto men are scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 2.

After six Land Rovers were stolen, police issued a warning on Jan. 25 that thieves were using "sophisticated" technology to target 2017-2021 Discovery, Range Rover and Sport models.