4 orthopedic Royal Alex operating rooms closed; 53 surgeries delayed

Fifty-three people need their surgeries at the Royal Alexandra Hospital in Edmonton rescheduled because there is not enough staff to keep all operating rooms open.

Four operating rooms at the Orthopedic Surgery Centre will be closed for three days, Alberta Health Services announced Monday night.

The agency attributed the closure to an "unexpected lack of physician coverage for post-surgical care."

"To be clear, the necessary surgeons, anesthetists, nursing staff, etc. are available, just not the in-hospital physician oversight to support patients after their surgery," it said.

AHS is orienteering clinical assistants and associates with post-surgical care experience to help.

According to AHS, all 53 patients have been notified and will have their operations rescheduled as soon as possible.

Emergency orthopedic surgeries will be unaffected, as will be the main operating room schedule, AHS added.

For months, Albertans have seen emergency departments and hospital beds closed due, according to the province, to the COVID-19 pandemic and frontline staff taking deferred vacation time.

AHS has characterized "preliminary discussions" with an Ontario health staffing company as only "a last resort to prevent disruption of services due to vacancies or needs resulting from illness or vacation time.”

A spokesperson told CTV News Edmonton AHS' goal was to cover shifts with Alberta's unionized workers and hire qualified candidates for remote and rural areas, rather than relying on agency nurses.

In July, AHS launched a webpage tracking temporary bed reductions.

As of Tuesday morning, 144 of the province's roughly 8,500 acute care beds were closed, or 1.7 per cent.

Fewer than 20 of Alberta's emergency department spaces were closed.