4 people arrested, including 14-year-old, in Orillia drug bust where loaded gun was seized: OPP

Two people, including a young teen, face several drug trafficking and weapons-related charges after a loaded firearm was allegedly seized during a police bust in Orillia.

OPP says officers with the Community Crime Street Unit raided a Nottawasaga Street residence Tuesday, arresting four individuals and confiscating a large quantity of cocaine, fentanyl, oxycodone, ammunition and $2,250 in cash.

An 18-year-old man and a 14-year-old, both from Ajax, were each charged with trafficking cocaine and opioids other than heroin, firearm-related offences, and possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

The Ajax man also faces a charge of resisting a peace officer.

Additionally, two Orillia residents, ages 42 and 29, were charged with court-related offences.