4 people charged, $800k in cash seized after RCMP bust alleged 'large-scale' drug importation network

Four Toronto residents have been charged and about $3 million worth of cash and goods have been seized after the RCMP busted an alleged “large-scale” drug importation network.

In a news release Friday, police said after a “long, complex investigation” they executed four search warrants in the Greater Toronto Area. Police allege cocaine was being imported into Canada and trafficked by the network.

Police said they seized more than $800,000 in Canadian cash, 88 units of Ether cryptocurrency, a 2022 Mercedes Benz G-wagon, and more than $2 million in jewelry, watches, and other luxury items.

The 88 units of Ether cryptocurrency is currently worth approximately $185,000.

“The RCMP's TSOC enforcement team has successfully disrupted this large-scale drug importation and trafficking network operating from the GTA,” Staff Sgt. Peter Ready, acting officer in charge of the Transnational Serious and Organized Crime unit said.

According to police, the investigation included assistance from the Canadian Border Services Agency, Service de police de la Ville de Montréal, Barrie police, Brantford police, Toronto police, and the Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre of Canada.

Toronto resident Eyob Haile-Michael, 36, has been charged with unlawfully importing a controlled substance, traffic in a controlled substance, conspiracy to import a controlled substance, conspiracy to traffic a controlled substance, and possession of property obtained by crime.

Abigail Bergman, 22, Hillway Haile-Michael, 40, and Nuriya Kemal, 32, have been charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

The charges have not been proven in court.