4 people charged after weapons investigation: Regina police

Three men and a woman are facing a large number of weapons related charges after Regina police conducted what it called enforcement on several people at a number of different addresses around the city on Sept. 9, a news release said.

Search warrants were executed at residences on the 900 block of Lindsay St., 1400 block of Queen St., and the 600 block of Pasqua St.

Police seized three prohibited firearms, ammunition and evidence related to other property related offenses, the release said.

A 28-year-old man is facing a total of seven charges, including possession of a firearm while prohibited, possession of stolen property over $5,000 and possession of a firearm obtained by crime.

A 36-year-old man is facing a total of six charges, including unauthorized possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle and possession of a prohibited firearm with ammunition.

A 35-year-old man was charged with possession of ammunition while prohibited and possession of stolen property under $5,000.

A 31-year-old woman was charged with break and enter along with the 28-year-old man in what Regina police said was connected to a break in at a residence on Sept. 9.

All four suspects made their first court appearances on Monday, Sept. 12.