4 people charged after woman beaten in Ponoka, Alta.

Four people are facing charges after a group beating south of Edmonton that left a 41-year-old woman with "significant trauma to her face and body."

Ponoka RCMP said officers responded to the assault on 47 Street on Wednesday.

Four people, who police said all knew the victim, were arrested.

Janessa Buffalo, 26, Katrina Saddleback, 29, Zared Buffalo, 22, all from Ponoka face charges of aggravated assault.

Darnell Deschamps, 19, of Maskwacis has also been charged with aggravated assault and failing to comply with a release order.

"In spite of this vicious assault, persons crimes are down 15 per cent in Ponoka over the last year," said RCMP S/Sgt. Christopher Smiley.

“In instances where individuals are released with conditions pending their court appearance, our members will continue to robustly monitor the accused to promote compliance with those conditions and to reduce crime.”

All of the people charged were released with conditions and are scheduled to appear at the Provincial Court in Ponoka on Feb. 11, 2022.