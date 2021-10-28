4 people charged in metal rod assault, robbery at Wetaskiwin tent city
Four people are facing charges after a man was beaten and robbed at a tent city in Wetaskiwin Alta., RCMP said in a news release Thursday.
On Oct. 11, police said the victim was taken to hospital with minor injuries after he was assaulted, including with a metal rod, and robbed of his "personal items."
Dylan Brett Raine, 27, of Wetaskiwin was charged with robbery with an offensive weapon. He was remanded and is scheduled to appear in court in Wetaskiwin on Nov. 4.
Corben Ray Raine, 22, of Wetaskiwin was charged with five offences, including robbery with an offensive weapon. He was remanded and is scheduled to appear in court in Wetaskiwin on Oct. 28.
Matthew Roy Omeasoo, 32, of Wetaskiwin was charged with robbery with an offensive weapon and assault. He was released on a $3,000 promise to pay release order and is scheduled to appear in court in Wetaskiwin on Nov. 23.
Trent John Buffalo, 24, of Wetaskiwin was charged with robbery with an offensive weapon and breach of probation. He was released on a $1,500 promise release order and is scheduled to appear in court in Wetaskiwin on Nov. 23.
Wetaskiwin is located about 60 km south of Edmonton.
-
Bobby Cameron re-elected Chief of FSINBobby Cameron will continue to serve as the province’s top First Nations Chief.
-
Markstrom records another shutout, Flames top Penguins 4-0Jacob Markstrom and the Calgary Flames put an emphatic end to a lengthy, successful five-game trip.
-
Police investigate two-vehicle collision in southwest EdmontonPolice are investigating a two-vehicle collision in southwest Edmonton Thursday evening.
-
Canadian hospitals running out of crutches due to supply chain issuesSupply chain issues and a shortage of aluminum due to the pandemic means that Canada, along with much of North America, is experiencing a shortage in crutches, leading some hospitals to ask for donations.
-
Increasing number of Edmontonians riding the line between poverty and homelessnessAs winter looms, social agencies in Edmonton are preparing for what they expect will be a busy season.
-
SPCA investigating allegations of 'very serious' animal abuse at B.C. dairy farmA dairy farm in the Fraser Valley is being investigated for alleged animal cruelty, the B.C. SPCA revealed Thursday.
-
Panthers coach Joel Quenneville resigns in fallout from Blackhawks sexual abuse caseFlorida Panthers Head Coach Joel Quenneville has resigned in the fallout from the Chicago Blackhawks sexual abuse case that has exposed failures at nearly every level of professional hockey.
-
'This is a big deal': Higgs says of lawsuit that sparked land acknwledgment orderNew Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs is facing rifts within his caucus over his government's decision to stop making Indigenous land acknowledgments publicly.
-
Victoria brewery looks to make a 'Brave Noise' with new charity beerA Vancouver Island brewery is joining an international movement that aims to promote inclusivity in the beer industry.