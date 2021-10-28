4 people charged in metal rod assault, robbery at Wetaskiwin tent city

Four people are facing charges after a man was beaten and robbed at a tent city in Wetaskiwin Alta., RCMP said in a news release Thursday.

On Oct. 11, police said the victim was taken to hospital with minor injuries after he was assaulted, including with a metal rod, and robbed of his "personal items."

Dylan Brett Raine, 27, of Wetaskiwin was charged with robbery with an offensive weapon. He was remanded and is scheduled to appear in court in Wetaskiwin on Nov. 4.

Corben Ray Raine, 22, of Wetaskiwin was charged with five offences, including robbery with an offensive weapon. He was remanded and is scheduled to appear in court in Wetaskiwin on Oct. 28.

Matthew Roy Omeasoo, 32, of Wetaskiwin was charged with robbery with an offensive weapon and assault. He was released on a $3,000 promise to pay release order and is scheduled to appear in court in Wetaskiwin on Nov. 23.

Trent John Buffalo, 24, of Wetaskiwin was charged with robbery with an offensive weapon and breach of probation. He was released on a $1,500 promise release order and is scheduled to appear in court in Wetaskiwin on Nov. 23.

Wetaskiwin is located about 60 km south of Edmonton.