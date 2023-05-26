4 people hospitalized trying to rescue cats in Oro-Medonte shelter fire
Several people have been hospitalized with smoke inhalation after trying to save multiple animals from a fire at a cat shelter on Shanty Bay Road in Oro-Medonte.
Officials say a garbage truck caught on fire late Friday morning, spreading to a nearby dumpster and then the building that houses the cat shelter.
Several people rushed to help pull the cats from the burning building. Four people suffered smoke inhalation.
Officials say 30 of the 56 cats have been accounted for at this point, and seven of those have been taken to the vet for smoke inhalation.
The fire has since been extinguished while crews work to douse hot spots.
The building isn't a total loss, the fire chief said. However, the building sustained significant damage.
Neighbours have stepped in to offer to shelter the now-displaced cats.
Anyone interested in donating to help the shelter can reach out to Street Cats Rescue.
