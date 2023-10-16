4 people, including 2 cops, injured following assault at Barrhaven convenience store

Ottawa police say four people, including two police officers, were injured in a violent incident at a convenience store in Barrhaven Sunday night.

Officers were called to the Quickie at the MacEwen gas station on Rideaucrest Drive at Woodroffe Avenue at 8:55 p.m. on reports of an assault. Two injured people were found at the scene.

Police arrested one person but said that two officers were assaulted during the arrest.

None of the injuries is considered life-threatening.

Charges have yet to be announced.

Several people said on social media that the police response was strong, with numerous cruisers at the scene.

Police did not confirm any other details about the incident, but said the investigation is ongoing.