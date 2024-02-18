4 people injured after driver crashes vehicle into house in north Etobicoke
Four people, including two pedestrians, have been taken to the hospital after a driver crashed into a house in north Etobicoke late Sunday afternoon.
The collision happened just before 5 p.m. near Albion Road and Byng Avenue, which is north of Highway 401.
According to Toronto police, the driver struck two pedestrians, one of whom was trapped under the vehicle.
Police later said that the pedestrian who was trapped under vehicle has life-threatening injuries, while the other pedestrian has non-life-threatening injuries.
The driver and the passenger of the vehicle are being taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, they said.
Roads in the area are closed as police continue to investigate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area and consider alternate routes, they said.
-
New Brunswick family pushes for health-care improvements after three-year-old daughter diesMohamad Bou Melhem is speaking out about New Brunswick health care and advocating for fast improvements after his three-year-old daughter died earlier this month
-
OPP search for suspects after alleged shoplifting incident at Brant County businessOntario Provincial Police (OPP) have released photos of people of interest after an alleged shoplifting incident at a business on Grand River Street in North Paris.
-
‘They’re home’: 22 buffalo returned to Sask. after over a century absenceBuffalo returned to Witchekan Lake First Nation in Saskatchewan on Monday after a century and a half of absence.
-
Snow removal budget in CBRM maxed out following February stormsEach bite out of a snowbank has taken a bite out of the Cape Breton Regional Municipality's snow removal budget since two major winter storms hit the area.
-
'Becoming the Beatles' musical takes centre stage at Midland Cultural Centre'Becoming the Beatles' is coming to the Midland Cultural Centre with an evening of rich musical history and innovative storytelling.
-
Alberta seeing deadliest flu season in recent memory; experts point to low vaccination ratesAlberta’s flu season has yet to end, but it’s already ranking as the deadliest in recent memory since the mid-1990s when reliable stats were first tracked.
-
Manitoba begins ice-cutting program on Red RiverCrews will be hard at work preventing flooding on the Red River for the next several weeks.
-
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith set to give TV address before spring sitting, budgetPremier Danielle Smith is scheduled to give a television address to Albertans on Wednesday evening.
-
Charges laid in Sarnia police standoffSarnia police have laid charges related to a standoff on Exmouth Street Monday afternoon.