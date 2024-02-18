4 people injured after driver crashes vehicle into house in north Etobicoke

Four people, including two pedestrians, have been taken to the hospital after a driver crashed into a house in north Etobicoke late Sunday afternoon.

The collision happened just before 5 p.m. near Albion Road and Byng Avenue, which is north of Highway 401.

According to Toronto police, the driver struck two pedestrians, one of whom was trapped under the vehicle.

Police later said that the pedestrian who was trapped under vehicle has life-threatening injuries, while the other pedestrian has non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver and the passenger of the vehicle are being taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, they said.

Roads in the area are closed as police continue to investigate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area and consider alternate routes, they said.