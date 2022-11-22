4 people killed in head-on collision near Peterborough, Ont.

Four people are dead after a head-on collision near Peterborough on Tuesday afternoon.

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said a pick-up truck and an SUV collided on Highway 7 near Drummond Line at around 5:15 p.m.

Police said four people were pronounced dead at the scene, while one victim was taken to a Toronto area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The names and ages of the victims have not been released.

The cause of the collision is unknown.

Highway 7 between Keene Road and Heritage Line was closed for police investigation but reopened on Wednesday morning.

Police are asking anyone with information, including dash camera video, to contact the Peterborough County OPP Detachment at 1-888-310-1122.