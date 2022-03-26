4 people sent to hospital after crash on Deerfoot Trail

Police are investigating the cause of a crash early Saturday in the northbound lanes of Deerfoot Trail that sent four people to hospital.

Emergency crews were called to the scene, in the northbound lanes of the highway just south of the 32 Avenue exit, at approximately 3 a.m.

Upon arrival, they found two vehicles were involved. In an update Saturday afternoon, police say one of them was a Checker Cab that had pulled over after the driver's passengers said they felt ill.

"Shortly after the cab pulled over, it is believed a 2009 Volkswagen Tiguan being driven by a 19-year-old man traveling northbound on Deerfoot Trail drifted onto the shoulder and struck the cab on the rear driver-side corner," police said in a release.

The impact caused both vehicles to spin around on the highway before coming to a stop in the northbound lanes.

EMS told CTV News that four people were taken to Foothills Medical Centre for treatment:

Adult female in serious, potentially life-threatening condition;

Adult female in stable, non-life-threatening condition;

Adult male in serious, but stable, condition; and

Adult male in stable, non-life-threatening condition.

As a result of the crash, traffic on Deerfoot Trail was affected.

By about 7:30 a.m., 511 Alberta reported the crash was cleared, but CPS say they would remain in the area for the investigation.

Update: NB Deerfoot Tr btwn 16th Ave and 32 Ave NE - MVC now CLEAR. Road reopened. (7:23am) via @yyctransport #yyctraffic #ABRoads https://t.co/OPFOBOA1v9

Alcohol is being investigated as a possibility for the crash.

The Calgary Police Service Traffic Section continues to investigate the circumstances of this collision and are asking anyone who may have witnessed the collision to contact police at the non-emergency number 403-266-1234.

Tips can also be left anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers through any one of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org