4 people sent to hospital following multi-vehicle crash

Serious injuries have been reported following a crash in Elgin County on Thursday afternoon.

Just after 4:30 p.m., police, EMS and Southwold fire responded to Talbot Line between Lyle Line and John Wise Line for a multi-vehicle crash.

According to police, two transport trucks, an SUV and a sedan were all involved in the incident.

Two people from the SUV and two people from the sedan were taken to hospital with what police described as "serious injuries."

The road was closed for several hours while police investigated but has since reopened.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Elgin OPP at 1-888-310-1122.