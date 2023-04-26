4 people taken into custody after report of shots fired in Saint John

Police in Saint John, N.B., have taken four people into custody following a report of shots fired in the city’s west side.

The Saint John Police Force responded to a building on Duke Street West around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.

About an hour later, police said the building was contained and one person was in custody.

Traffic was blocked on Duke Street West between Ludlow Street and Market Place.

Police also asked residents in the area to stay indoors.

In an update posted around 6:30 p.m., police said their operation was over and four people were in custody.

Residents were then allowed to leave their homes.

No injuries were reported.

Police did not say whether any charges are anticipated.

They say more details about the incident will be given later.