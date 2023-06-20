4 Quebec men facing charges after investigation in GTA car theft ring

Halton Regional Police said several charges have been laid following the discovery of an organized vehicle theft ring operating in the Greater Toronto Area.

Members of the service’s Regional Auto Theft Task Force said multiple arrests have been made over the past month in connection with two separate auto theft investigations.

According to police, a uniformed officer observed a person driving suspiciously in Milton in the early morning hours of May 30 and decided to conduct a traffic stop. Police said the investigation that followed led to the arrest of three young men from Quebec.

“A search of the vehicle led to the recovery of tools that are commonly used in organized auto thefts,” Halton Regional Police said in a news release issued Tuesday.

On June 15, police said the task force identified an “organized vehicle theft ring” operating in Halton and the Greater Toronto Area.

“On that date the suspects were observed stealing a 2022 Toyota Highlander and storing it at a safe location. The vehicle was later recovered by members of the task force,” the news release continued.

Police said two of the three suspects arrested in the previous theft investigation were re-arrested on June 16 in connection with the stolen Highlander.

Quebec residents Mohamed Ben Othmene, 23, and Chiheb Eddine Aissoub, 18, are each facing several charges, including theft of a motor vehicle, possession of break-in instruments, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose (baton), and possession of a device to obtain unauthorized use of a computer system.

Yannick Bouchard, an 18-year-old Quebec resident, has been charged with theft of a motor vehicle, possession of break-in instruments, and possession of a device to obtain unauthorized use of a computer system.

Police said 20-year-old William Aubin-Blackburn, also of Quebec, has been charged with possession of break-in instruments, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose (baton), and possession of a device to obtain unauthorized use of a computer system.

“The (Halton Regional Police Service) is applying significant resources to investigate auto theft occurrences; however, crime prevention is a shared responsibility,” the news release concluded.

Police have provided some tips to prevent auto theft, including: