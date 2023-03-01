4 sculptures stolen by masked men during Kelowna break-and-enter, RCMP say
Mounties in Kelowna are investigating the theft of four sculptures of "significant value" from a local gallery on Tuesday.
Officers were called to the business on the 500 block of Raymer Avenue at 4:30 a.m. when the alarm went off because the glass door was broken, according to a statement from the Kelowna RCMP.
"Police attended the scene and met with the art gallery owners who showed them video surveillance of three unknown men wearing face coverings entering through the now broken glass door," it says.
"Once inside the surveillance shows the suspects separating and going to four specific locations within the business."
Anyone who was in the area at the time and has information or dashcam video is being urged to contact the detachment.
"These types of crimes affect our small business owners who are just trying to survive in these uncertain times and the RCMP will use every investigational tool available to bring these four to justice,” spokesperson Const. Mike Della-Paolera wrote.
The precise value of the pieces of art was not provided.
