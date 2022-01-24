4 sent to hospital after helicopter crash outside of Edmonton

RCMP are investigating what led to a helicopter crash Sunday morning in Flagstaff County, Alta.

At around 10 a.m. Killam-Forestburg RCMP were called to a crash involving a red Bell 206B helicopter in a wooded area near Range Road 161 and Township Road 462.

According to police, three of the four passengers onboard were transported to nearby hospitals for their injuries.

RCMP said the fourth person was flown by STARS to an Edmonton hospital.

The Transportation Safety Board will investigate the cause of the crash.

Flagstaff County is about 192 kilometres southeast of Edmonton.