4 sent to hospital after helicopter crash outside of Edmonton
Staff
CTV News Edmonton
RCMP are investigating what led to a helicopter crash Sunday morning in Flagstaff County, Alta.
At around 10 a.m. Killam-Forestburg RCMP were called to a crash involving a red Bell 206B helicopter in a wooded area near Range Road 161 and Township Road 462.
According to police, three of the four passengers onboard were transported to nearby hospitals for their injuries.
RCMP said the fourth person was flown by STARS to an Edmonton hospital.
The Transportation Safety Board will investigate the cause of the crash.
Flagstaff County is about 192 kilometres southeast of Edmonton.
-
Island Health declares new COVID-19 outbreak, another considered overIsland Health has announced a new outbreak of COVID-19 at a long-term care home in Nanaimo, while another outbreak has been declared over.
-
Video posted online by Ontario police officer supporting 'Freedom Rally' being looked intoA video posted on social media by an Ontario police officer, who says she feels people are at war for their freedoms, is being looked into by a regional police force.
-
Ukrainian community in Manitoba concerned over threat of Russian invasionTensions in eastern Europe remain high over the threat of a Russian invasion in Ukraine. The situation is hitting close to home for many members of the Ukrainian community in Manitoba, who are keeping a close eye on developments overseas.
-
Winnipeg couple loses deposit after wedding caterer shuts downWedding season is a few months away and some Winnipeg couples could be out of a caterer and their deposit. Caitlin Turcotte and Mark Ribeiro are one of those couples.
-
'Freedom Convoy' truckers greeted by cheers in Medicine Hat as fundraiser closes in on $4 millionAs hundreds of truckers arrived at a truck stop just outside of Medicine Hat Monday, a crowd gathered to show their support for the drivers on their way to Ottawa as part of Freedom Convoy 2022.
-
COVID-19 fatigue: One third of Canadians struggling with mental health, poll suggestsOne in three Canadians are struggling with their mental health as the COVID-19 pandemic enters into its third year, according to a new poll from the Angus Reid Institute.
-
Woodstock victim swindled out of 'large amount of money,' according to policePolice in Woodstock, Ont. are warning the public of a phone scam after a victim in the city received multiple calls.
-
Dozens of pairs of Crocs stolen from Wasaga Beach storeProvincial police are investigating a break-in at a popular beachfront store in Wasaga Beach where the culprit made off with dozens of pairs of Crocs.
-
Former Ledo Hotel could become housing for the homeless after redevelopment plan failsAfter an ambitious redevelopment plan failed, the owner of the former Ledo Hotel in downtown Sudbury is looking at other options.