4 suspects face assault, forcible confinement charges after man stabbed and beaten

Saskatoon police have charged four people in connection to an alleged aggravated assault early Wednesday morning.

At around 4:30 a.m. police received a report of a 55-year-old man in serious but stable condition being treated in hospital.

Investigators learned the man had been stabbed and beaten in a home in the 100 block of Avenue O South, according to a news release.

After arriving at the home, police arrested a 42-year-old woman, a 22-year-old woman, a 33-year-old man and a 21-year-old man without further incident, police say.

All four are charged with aggravated assault, assault causing bodily harm and forcible confinement.