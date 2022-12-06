4 suspects on the loose after attempted robbery

London police are hoping the public can help identify four people in relation to an attempted robbery in the city on Monday.

As previously reported, officers were called to the 400-block of Wonderland Road South near Commissioners Road around 2:30 p.m.

According to police suspects were able to get into the business and were reportedly seen with a possible handgun and a hammer.

No physical injuries were reported and police say the suspects fled the scene in a grey sedan.

Suspect 1

Black man, about 25-35 years old, about 6’0” tall, weighing about 180 lbs, average build. He was seen wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt with a blue shirt underneath, whit gloves. White facemask and white winter hat.

Suspect 2

Black man, 25-35 years old, about 6’0” tall , weighting about 190lbs with an average build. He was seen wearing grey track pants, grey hooded sweatshirt, white running shoes and white gloves with fluorescent palms.

Suspect 3

Black man, 25-35 years old, average build, weighing about 180 lbs with short black hair, wearing white running shoes, blue jeans, black hooded sweatshirt, dark baseball hat, white gloves and a face mask.

Suspect 4

White man about 5’10” tall, slim-average build and wearing a black hooded sweatshirt.