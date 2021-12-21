4 suspects sought in stolen trailer investigation

Woodstock police are hoping the public will be able to identify four suspects in relation to a trailer theft.

According to police, on Dec, 19, four unknown suspects in a dark coloured four-door sedan broke into a controlled access parking lot on Beards Lane between Dundas Street and Parkinson Road

Using a white transport truck already in their possession, police say the suspects reportedly stole a white 53’ trailer containing scrap aluminum, a white transport truck and another 53’ trailer containing new vehicle rims. They were then taken to the Drumbo truck stop.

At approximately 11:45 p.m., the two transport trucks returned and reportedly stole two more trailers containing new vehicle rims.

The vehicle and trailers reported stolen are described as:

White 2016 Commercial Freightliner truck

White 2019 ITD 53’ enclosed trailer

Two white 2021 HYTR 53’ enclosed trailers

White 2001 UTIL 53’ enclosed trailer

Anyone with information is asked to contact Woodstock Police Service at 519-537-2323 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).