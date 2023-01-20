4 teens arrested after allegedly stealing $1.2M in gold and silver

Four teens, some as young as 15, are facing charges after they allegedly stole $1.2 million worth of gold and silver from a precious metals store on Bloor Street at gunpoint, only to be apprehended while fleeing the scene.

The robbery occurred at around 2:15 p.m. on Dec. 10.

York Regional Police say that members of their hold-up squad happened to be in the area as part of an ongoing investigation into the same suspects.

Police say that the YRP officers contained the vehicle being used by the suspects and were able to arrest all four following a brief foot pursuit.

No injuries were reported as a result of the robbery or the subsequent pursuit.

“Officers recovered a loaded handgun and $1,295,000 worth of gold and silver,” police said in a news release. “As a result of the dedicated efforts of the investigators, the precious metals dealer in this case had their gold and silver returned.”

YRP say that investigators believe the suspects are part of a “crime group” that has been involved in a series of armed robberies at pharmacies, currency-conversion businesses and precious metal stores since November.

The suspects include two 15-year-old boys from Toronto and two 17-year-old boys from Toronto.

Police say that one of the 17-year-old suspects is also charged in connection with seven unrelated commercial robberies that have taken place across the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area. One of the 15-year-old suspects is charged in connection with two of those incidents, police say.

All told the suspects face 40 combined charges.

Their identities are being withheld under the terms of the Youth Criminal Justice Act