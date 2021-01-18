Four tickets were handed out due to Public Health Order violations at a public gathering that took place in Moose Jaw on Saturday afternoon, according to Moose Jaw police.

Police said it monitored the gathering that occurred in the area of Main St. N and Thatcher Dr. W.

“During this gathering a number violations of the Public Health Order were observed. Four tickets have been laid pursuant to the Public Health Order,” police said in a release.

The Moose Jaw Police Service said the investigation is ongoing.