4 unoccupied GTA homes caught fire Thursday

Four unoccupied homes in a new sub-division in the Greater Toronto Area caught fire Thursday night.

The York Regional Police Duty Office said the fire started at 7:25 p.m. in the area of Leslie Street and Bethesda Sideroad in Richmond Hill, Ont.

When firefighters arrived, they located two structures fully involved. The fire spread to two more homes.

"We're able to … stop it at the fourth and keep it from spreading to the rest of the community," Richmond Hill Fire Deputy Chief Tom Raeburn said.

"When the buildings are under construction, fire rips through them really quickly. There's not much to stop them."

Two of the homes are a "total loss," Raeburn said, while the other two were heavily damaged.

No injuries were reported.

The cause and origin of the fire are unknown.

"Nothing's ruled out right now whether lightning strikes or something else. Nothing's ruled out. All options are being looked at," Raeburn said.

At the time of the fire, a thunderstorm was rolling through the GTA.

