4 vehicles involved in fatal collision west of Hinton: RCMP

A driver was killed in a crash on Highway 16 in western Alberta involving several vehicles on Monday.

Five others are in hospital, RCMP say.

According to Mounties, the crash happened about 18 kilometres west of Hinton at the intersection of Wildhorse Lake Campground around 5:30 p.m.

Two SUVs, a car and a semi were involved.

One SUV driver was declared dead at the scene. STARS and ground ambulances took three passengers from the same vehicle to hospital with serious injuries.

One of two people injured from the second SUV was also taken to hospital.

Mounties said two people in the car were not injured, and did not give details about the condition of the semi driver.

RCMP remained on scene, alongside a collision analyst, past 10 p.m.

Eastbound and westbound lanes in the area were expected to be closed closed to traffic until 3 a.m. Tuesday.

Travellers were asked to avoid the area as it was impossible to reroute traffic.